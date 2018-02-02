The City of Windsor 2018 interim property tax bills have been mailed.

If you have not received your tax bills by February 5th, 2018 or have questions in regards to the amount of the bill you are asked to call 311.

The city says that failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt property owners from paying their taxes. Penalties and interest will be added for late payments.

Consistent with prior years, the interim bill is approved for 50% of the property taxes paid in 2017.

Most property owners will see an adjustment on their tax bill for this purpose titled “2018 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment.” Any changes resulting from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment update or the Final 2018 Municipal/Education Tax Rates will be reflected in the Final 2018 Tax Bill that will be mailed in June.