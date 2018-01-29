The City of Windsor is looking for public feedback on how to show off their recently acquired streetcar #351.

Built in 1918 in Cincinnati, Ohio and operated here in Windsor, it is now in the process of being restored. And while that work is being done, City officials are planning where to locate the finished streetcar, what potential it has for usage and what amenities would be best to accompany it.

A public open house with photos, maps, information and more will be held on January 31st at the Chimczuk Museum from 5pm to 7pm.