Monday January 15th, 2018

Posted at 3:05pm

Essex
A 37-year-old Essex woman is facing charges after her vehicle hit a house in the town.

OPP say it happened around 11:30pm on January 10th, 2018 in the 200 block of Brien Avenue West in Essex.

They say that a blue minivan left the roadway and struck the house.  Upon investigation,police say that the lone female driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

The woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Her driver’s licence has been suspended and her vehicle impounded.

