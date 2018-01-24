Shake off that cabin fever and enjoy an evening learning about the owls of Ontario, their adaptations, calls, and behaviours.

“Walking outdoors on a winter evening is a special experience on its own,” says Jessica Rose, ERCA’s Environmental Educator. “However, when circumstances are just right and we’re able to call in an owl, it’s really an extraordinary experience.”

The Owl Prowl will take place on Thursday, February 1st at Holiday Beach Conservation Area, from 7pm to 8:30pm. The cost is $7 per person and pre-registration is required.