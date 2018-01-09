Police are reminding the public not to leave keys in your vehicle after a pickup was stolen early Monday.

On Monday January 8th at approximately 6:15am the driver of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck parked their vehicle in a parking lot located in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue. The driver left the keys in the ignition and engine running as they entered a business.

The driver exited the business moments later to see the truck being driven away. The driver contacted police and reported the vehicle as stolen.

At 4pm the victim contacted police again as they had located the stolen vehicle parked in the 1300 block of University Avenue West. The victim had also witnessed a man in possession of some property believed to have been from the stolen vehicle.

Officers arrived and observed from a distance the same man exit a residence, throw an item onto a rooftop, and then flee out of sight on foot.

Officers established a perimeter and utilized the assistance of the Police Dog Unit. Police Service Dog Fuse and his handler were able to locate and arrest the suspect hiding in a nearby yard.

Patrol officers located the item thrown by the suspect onto a roof, and confirmed it was property from the stolen vehicle.

Kristopher Middleton, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property valued over $5000 and possession of stolen property valued under $5000.

Police Service are reminding the community of the importance of removing ignition keys from any unattended vehicle.