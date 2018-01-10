A Windsor man is facing a number of charges after police found him in a stolen vehicle.

Police say that round 5am on Monday January 8th, 2018 they were called to a business in the 3600 block of Tecumseh Road East for vehicle theft report.

Officers spoke to an employee who and learned that their vehicle was recently stolen from the parking lot. They went to check their coat pocket for the keys and discovered that the coat was taken. The coat was left near the front till where they were working. They had left personal belongings in the vehicle, including a wallet with bank cards. They attempted to cancel the credit card but learned it was recently used at a convenience store.

Police obtained video surveillance footage from the business and the convenience store where the credit card was fraudulently used. Through the investigation officers determined it was the same suspect from both locations, and were able to positively identify the alleged suspect.

On Tuesday January 9th, 2018 at approximately 2:45pm, police located the male suspect in the 2900 block of Grandview Street. The suspect approached the stolen vehicle and was placed under arrest. Upon searching the suspect officers located and seized a quantity of drugs and cash.

Kyle Crawford, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. (suspected methamphetamine), fraud under $5,000, theft of credit card and unauthorized use of credit card.