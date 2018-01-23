A new survey is out ranking Canada’s top millennial hot spots.

Analysts with Point 2 Homes checked out the largest 85 Canadian cities by population and went through nine criteria for each. Those were the percentage of millennial’s of the total population, home prices, income, unemployment rate, level of education, crime, healthcare, climate and life satisfaction.

Overall according to researchers Windsor had the 46th spot in the ranking and has the 14th lowest average home price in all of Canada.

According to the survey, 20.8% of the total population is millennial’s and 9.2% of millennial’s are unemployed.

The top spot went to Quebec City.

You can find the entire list here.