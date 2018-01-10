The OPP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Tristan Henderson-Tymczak is described as a caucasian male, 30 years of age, 5′ 8″ (173 cm), 165 Lbs (75 kg) with short blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is serving a seven-year sentence for several weapons offences, robbery all others, disguise with intent, robbery with a firearm and possession of weapons dangerous.

He is known to frequent the City of Windsor.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or 911.