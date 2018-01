Police have released surveillance footage of a break and enter at a convenience store at Wyandotte and Strabane in December.

Video shows two suspects forced their way into the business just before 1:30am on Wednesday, December 27th, 2017, and stole cash and lottery tickets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).