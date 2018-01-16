Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday January 16th, 2018

Posted at 9:28pm

Updated: The National Weather Service in Michigan has confirmed the flash and boom was a likely meteor and not thunder or lightning.

Video captured by windsoriteDOTca’s Weather Cam shows what appears to be a meteor that streaked across Essex County and broke up just over Michigan, Tuesday night.

The video, captured from a camera facing North in Downtown Windsor at 8:08pm, shows a bright flash of light moving in a northwesterly direction and appears to break up in a bright flash. For reference purposes, the Ambassador Bridge is to the left of the frame.

