Windsor Police are looking to identify a break-in suspect.

Police say that around 7:40pm on Saturday, January 6th, 2018 they were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Bruce Avenue for a break and enter.

Officers arrived and learned that the suspect smashed the rear door to gain entry and stole a quantity of property, including collectible sports cards.

Officers obtained video surveillance of the incident and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.