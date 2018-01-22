Windsor Police have arrested two pope and charged them after a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say that around 11:30am on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 a citizen had spotted a vehicle in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street which appeared to be out-of-place.

Police were called and investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen early that morning and was also used in a theft of gas.

The vehicle was located in the area of Donnelly Street and Indian Road with two males inside. Officers quickly blocked the vehicle and placed both males under arrest. One of the males was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine.

Ali Alhawry, a 26-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine) and breach of probation.

Biniam Araya, a 29-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.