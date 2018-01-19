Windsor Police have arrested and charged two people after a convenience store robbery back on Saturday, December 16th, 2017 in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Police say that investigators from the major crimes branch were able to identify both suspects believed to be responsible for this robbery.

from there, they then enlisted the assistance of the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement unit in locating the suspects.

On Tuesday, January 9th, 2018 at approximately 10am ROPE officers located and arrested an adult female in the 1600 block of Rooney Street without incident.

On Thursday, January 18th , 2018 at approximately 9:30am ROPE officers located and arrested an adult male in the 1300 block of McKay Avenue without incident.

Ribib Badreddine, a 33-year-old female from Windsor and Daniel Pinnance, a 35-year-old male from Windsor are both charged with robbery and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Pinnance is also charged with one count of mischief (property damage) under $5,000.