Monday January 15th, 2018

Posted at 9:39am

University
The time line for the selection of the new University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor has been extended beyond the original February 2018 deadline.

Current president Dr. Alan Wildeman announced his intent to step down in June of 2018 last January.

The University says the search extension will “assist the search committee as it continues to work toward completion of its very important task of bringing forward the candidate who best fits the position profile and mandate that were developed through wide community consultation.”

