Friday January 26th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Battle of the Brains Dinner & Trivia Challenge VII
Friday January 26th, 2018
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)
Friday January 26th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)
Tarot Readings by Tracey Rogers
Saturday January 27th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Triennial Artist Talks at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday January 27th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
T2B Gala 21- January 27, 2018
Saturday January 27th, 2018
Caesars Windsor
Psychic / Intuitive Development Workshop with Medium David Schultz
Sunday January 28th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
4th Wall Music Presents: Harmonic Hors D’Ouevres
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Mackenzie Hall
Windsor Express vs. London Lightning
Sunday January 28th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
You Can Heal Your Life – The Movie by Louise Hay
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Mackenzie Hall - Snyder Room
YOGA NIDRA WITH INTENTION BY DEVANNI PETERS
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Integrative Healing &Yoga
Inspiring Change
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Breathe Pilates & Fitness Studio
Live with The Kirtaneers – Kirtan Group
Sunday January 28th, 2018
Sivananda Affiliate - Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre
Comment With Facebook