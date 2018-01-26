Mostly CloudyNow
Friday January 26th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 26th, 2018

Charity Events

Battle of the Brains Dinner & Trivia Challenge VII

Friday January 26th, 2018
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Music Events

Jam Nights at Carrots N’ Dates (Tecumseh)

Friday January 26th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates (Tecumseh)

Saturday January 27th, 2018

Community Events

Tarot Readings by Tracey Rogers

Saturday January 27th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Arts Events

Triennial Artist Talks at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday January 27th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

T2B Gala 21- January 27, 2018

Saturday January 27th, 2018
Caesars Windsor

Sunday January 28th, 2018

Community Events

Psychic / Intuitive Development Workshop with Medium David Schultz

Sunday January 28th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Music Events

4th Wall Music Presents: Harmonic Hors D’Ouevres

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Mackenzie Hall
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. London Lightning

Sunday January 28th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Film Events

You Can Heal Your Life – The Movie by Louise Hay

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Mackenzie Hall - Snyder Room
Health Events

YOGA NIDRA WITH INTENTION BY DEVANNI PETERS

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Integrative Healing &Yoga
Health Events

Inspiring Change

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Breathe Pilates & Fitness Studio
Music Events

Live with The Kirtaneers – Kirtan Group

Sunday January 28th, 2018
Sivananda Affiliate - Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre

