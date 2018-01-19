OvercastNow
0 °C
32 °F
Partly CloudyFri
1 °C
34 °F		Partly CloudySat
4 °C
39 °F		Chance of RainSun
3 °C
38 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday January 19th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 19th, 2018

Community Events

GRAND OPENING: Property Mom Real Estate inc.

Friday January 19th, 2018
Property Mom Real Estate inc.
Health Events

Restorative Aerial (Friday Night Flight Club)

Friday January 19th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday January 19th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Springz P.A day camp

Friday January 19th, 2018
Springz Trampoline and Amusement Park

Saturday January 20th, 2018

Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday January 20th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Caboto Club
Community Events

The 31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza

Saturday January 20th, 2018
The Caboto Club
Arts Events

Book Reading and Craft with E.M. McCann author of “Larry the Dromedary”

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Chapters Windsor
Charity Events

BCNSA Sophisticated Scientists Gala

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Community Events

Saturday of the Doctor: A Doctor Who Fandom Event

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
Community Events

Military Institute of Windsor – 37th Annual Charter Night Mess Dinner

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Windsor Yacht Club
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. St. John’s Edge

Saturday January 20th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

The Big One-31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza Show

Saturday January 20th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Music Events

Concerts For Kids – Windsor Symphony Orchestra

Saturday January 20th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre

Sunday January 21st, 2018

Community Events

31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza

Sunday January 21st, 2018
Caboto Club
Community Events

The 31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza

Sunday January 21st, 2018
The Caboto Club
Community Events

Essex County Orchid Society Meeting

Sunday January 21st, 2018
St Stephen's Church Hall
Community Events

Essex County Orchid Society Meeting

Sunday January 21st, 2018
St Stephen's Church Hall
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday January 21st, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

The Big One-31st Annual Wedding Extravaganza Show

Sunday January 21st, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook