Friday January 12th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday January 12th, 2018

Community Events

Columbia Factory Store Grand Opening!

Friday January 12th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Community Events

Windsor Express vs. Moncton Magic

Friday January 12th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Theatre Events

Sebastian Maniscalco Headlines the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Friday January 12th, 2018
Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Community Events

Trivia Fundraiser for TVA’s Reach for the Top team

Friday January 12th, 2018
Tecumseh Vista Academy GECDSB

Saturday January 13th, 2018

Community Events

Pongal Festival 2018

Saturday January 13th, 2018
Hindu Temple & Cultural Center
Music Events

The 3rd Annual Acappella (Dalmatian klapa) Concert in Windsor

Saturday January 13th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Introduction to Zentangle (January 13, 2018)

Saturday January 13th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Community Events

Columbia Factory Store Grand Opening!

Saturday January 13th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Community Events

Street Pharmacy/Revive The Rose/+TBA

Saturday January 13th, 2018
The Windsor Beer Exchange
Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz

Saturday January 13th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Music Events

Huttch w/ The Kents + The Weathered

Saturday January 13th, 2018
Phog Lounge

Sunday January 14th, 2018

Community Events

Columbia Factory Store Grand Opening!

Sunday January 14th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets

