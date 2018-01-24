The Voice of Entertainment, Las Vegas Strip headliner and America’s Got Talent winner, Terry Fator, returns to The Colosseum on Saturday, April 21nd at 9pm.

Voted Best Show and Best All Around Performer by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Fator’s unique performance highlights his incredible talents as a singer, comedian and ventriloquist with a cast of memorable characters. Over a million guests have clamoured to see his Vegas show which includes amazing celebrity impressions of superstars like Garth Brooks, Dean Martin, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and more.

Tickets start at $35 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, February 2nd, 2018.