Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville is closing.

The store located at 624 Chilver sells handcrafted, fairly-traded products from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries.

Since opening in Windsor 13 years ago they have helped raise close to $2 million dollars to support artisans.

A storewide closing sale starts on Monday, January 22nd with 25% off all artisan products excluding food.

The store will close for good at the end of February.