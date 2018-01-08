A 17-year-old has been charged with drinking and driving.

OPP say around 2:20am on January 7th, 2018 officers observed a grey sedan turning southbound onto Erie Street South in Leamington crossing over into the oncoming lane for traffic.

The vehicle was followed briefly by the officer and erratic driving behaviour was observed and the vehicle was pulled over.

They say that the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

The teen has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and fail or refuse to provide breath sample.

The youth’s vehicle was impounded and driver’s licence suspended.