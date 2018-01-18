The 2018 North American International Auto Show kicks off this weekend and Transit Windsor is offering once again the Auto Show Express package where you’ll receive direct door-to-door service to Cobo Center and admission to the show.

The cost for the express package is $25 per person.

If you’re looking for tunnel bus tickets only, the cost is $10 for a roundtrip. All bus tickets are sold in Canadian funds

Express Packages are sold daily at the Windsor International Transit Terminal from 7am until 9pm and at Transit Windsor on North Service Road East, Monday through Friday from 8:30am until 4pm.

You may also purchase your tickets at any City Customer Care Centre.

The NAIAS public show runs from January 20th to 28th. Doors open daily at 9am and close at 10pm, except on the final day when they close at 7pm. There will be no admittance to the show one hour prior to closing.

During peak travel times, regular Tunnel Bus service is augmented with additional buses to Cobo Center based on demand. Fully accessible service is provided. All buses leave from the downtown transit terminal, with the last bus leaving at 7pm during tunnel closure days.