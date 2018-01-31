Mostly CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Partly CloudyWed
4 °C
39 °F		Mostly CloudyThu
2 °C
36 °F		Partly CloudyFri
-7 °C
20 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday January 31st, 2018

Posted at 2:45pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Mayor Drew Dilkens Facebook Page

As part of the 2018 enhanced capital budget, Windsor City Council at the request of Mayor Drew Dilkens set aside 5 million dollars for the districting some the city neighborhoods.

One of the proposals by the Mayor is for the Walkerville Distillery District.

The following renderings were prepared by Archon Architects Incorporated and presented to the Walkerville BIA Tuesday evening by the mayor.

No final decisions have been made on the proposed designs.  The mayor invites feedback on his Facebook page.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.