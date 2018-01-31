As part of the 2018 enhanced capital budget, Windsor City Council at the request of Mayor Drew Dilkens set aside 5 million dollars for the districting some the city neighborhoods.

One of the proposals by the Mayor is for the Walkerville Distillery District.

The following renderings were prepared by Archon Architects Incorporated and presented to the Walkerville BIA Tuesday evening by the mayor.

No final decisions have been made on the proposed designs. The mayor invites feedback on his Facebook page.