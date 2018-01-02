Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday January 2nd, 2018

Posted at 11:43am

Business
Sweet Revenge Bake Shop is closing their Tecumseh location to focuses on their Wyandotte Store.

In a Facebook posting owner Saskia Scott says that “closing one location will allow me the time to expand our menu and focus on specialty products.
My goal has always been to create a high-end brand of wicked desserts for Windsor. I love trying cool new ideas and products and listening to your feedback. I don’t want to be that business who got too big and forgot about quality. I want to focus on creating the best possible items for you our customer.”

Business will continue until February 17th in Tecumseh.

“For our Tecumseh residents – we’re still just a 10 minute drive down the road for all of your sweet cravings and custom cakes,” said Scott.

