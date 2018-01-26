Last updated: Friday January 26th, 2:05pm

A house fire Thursday evening in Amherstburg is being called suspicious.

Amherstburg Police say that at 4:30pm they were called to a residence in the 300 block of Ridgeview Place to check on the wellbeing of an individual.

Upon arrival officers located the person in question, and while on scene officers smelled smoke in the residence and found that the house was on fire.

Amherstburg Fire was dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire. The house suffered $75,000 in damage.

Investigators determined that the fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation by police.