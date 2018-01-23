OvercastNow
Tuesday January 23rd, 2018

Posted at 4:39pm

Crime
Windsor Police are looking for a stabbing suspect.

Police say that around 12:40am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 they were called to the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a male who was stabbed.
Investigation revealed that the two men were involved in an argument in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.  The encounter quickly lead into a fight where the suspect allegedly stabbed the other male victim.  The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers reviewed video surveillance in the area and were able to identify the suspect.
An arrest Warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Joshua Drouillard from Windsor.  He us wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

