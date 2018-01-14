Written by For The Love of Paws:

Sonny is a very handsome, 1-2 year old, 44lbs Lab Mix

From his Foster Mom,

Sonny is the perfect mixture of spunky and snuggly in an adorable little package. When you’re on the go he is your own very enthusiastic shadow, up for anything from a walk, car ride, or a romp in the snow and he does it all with a great big smile on his face. When the action is over nothing makes him happier than snuggling right next to you( or on top of you!) on the couch where he’ll curl up for hours…. Sonny gets along well with dogs, he loves to play and would love to have a playmate. He also gets along well with cats. He is a very friendly guy who loves everyone, he can be a bit bouncy when he gets excited so an adult home with older children would suit him best. He is such a sweet boy and very well behaved for such a young dog. He is house trained, crate trained and very smart. If you’re looking for a fun little sidekick and cuddle bug then this is the boy for you