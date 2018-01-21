Written by For The Love of Paws:

Sonny is a mixed breed who is 18 months old and weighs 25lbs.

From his foster family,

Sonny is a delightful little fellow , with a lot of love to give. He is very smart , already

knows how to sit, stay, lay down and understands no.He enjoys running around the back yard then comes in and cuddles with someone on the couch. Loves to play with his toys . He really enjoys playing tug and fetch. Gets along very well with other dogs, he likes to chase the cat but has never tried to hurt her , just wants to play with her. Sonny will be a great joy to any family because he is so loving and trusts everyone . Enjoys kids .

If you’re looking for a very sweet little dog, Sonny is it!