There was a huge drop in cross border traffic from 2000 to 2016.

According to data released by the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association, the Ambassador Bridge saw a 44.76% drop with 12,220,000 vehicles crossing the bridge in 2000 compared to just 6,750,091 in 2016.

The tunnel also saw a large drop in traffic. 8,611,689 vehicles used the tunnel in 2000 compared to 4,390,058 in 2016, working out to a 49.02% drop.