Two Windsor men are facing charges after three teenage girls were sexually assaulted.

Police say that around 3:15pm on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 they were called to an apartment in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street to check on the well-being of three young females.

Information was received that the females were on a balcony, appeared intoxicated, and were pulled back into the apartment by an older male.

Officers attended the apartment and learned that the three females were in their early teens. They told police they had been sexually assaulted. Both males were placed under arrest.

Investigation revealed that a few weeks prior, one of the males messaged one of the teens through social media and began ongoing communications. On January 21st, 2018, the two males arranged to meet the three teens and bring them back to the apartment where the offences were reported to have taken place.

A 23-year-old and a 24-year-old, both from Windsor are both facing multiple charges including sexual assault and sexual interference.