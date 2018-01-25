ClearNow
Thursday January 25th, 2018

Posted at 4:44pm

City News
The Government of Canada has launched the selection process to be the next Chief Executive Officer of  the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

They are looking for candidates with senior-level executive leadership experience, expertise in the delivery of major infrastructure projects, proficiency dealing with senior levels of government as well as public-private partnerships, among other applicable knowledge, skills and abilities.

Applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada’s Governor in Council Appointments website.

