Thursday January 11th, 2018

Posted at 7:22pm

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s mental health seminar series for parents and educators will continue this year.

The series has been providing useful information for families with school-age children since 2013 and will launch this year’s edition with a discussion of mindfulness and self-regulation featuring Dr. Carlin Miller, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology at the University of Windsor.

This seminar will be held in Windsor at the Caboto Club on Thursday, January 18th and repeated on Wednesday, January 24th at the Roma Club in Leamington.  Both take place from 7pm to 8pm.

