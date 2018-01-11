Windsor Police have made a drug and weapons bust.

Police say that on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 around 8:40pm they executed q search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Langlois Avenue connected to an ongoing investigation.

An adult male was arrested at the scene without incident.

During the search, officers seized 0.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, three 90 ML bottles of suspected methadone, two pellet guns, a nunchaku instrument and a butterfly knife.

Kevin Lauzon, a 34-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (suspected crystal methamphetamine & suspected methadone), two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, eight counts of breach of recognizance, and 16 counts of breach of prohibition order.