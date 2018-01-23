Windsor Police are looking to identify the person shown here.

According to police on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 police were advised by a woman that she was at a business in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East and left her purse in her vehicle.

She came out and found that her wallet and phone were stolen.

Police say that they soon discovered that the credit card was used at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Investigators from the Property Crime Unit obtained a picture from the video surveillance of the wanted suspect and request public assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.