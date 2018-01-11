Windsor Police have laid a charge in a sexual assault investigation.

According to police on Saturday, December 30th, 2017 they were called to a business located in the downtown area regarding a sexual assault report.

They say that a female in her 40’s had booked a professional massage at the business. The massage appointment took place on Friday December 29th, 2017 at approximately 6pm.

During the massage, the male therapist touched the client inappropriately.

On Thursday January 11th, 2018 at approximately 12:15 am the suspect male was located at his residence and arrested without incident.

Shawn Boycott, a 46-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with sexual assault.

Police say that they continue to investigate, and believe that Shawn Boycott has been employed at several local massage agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.