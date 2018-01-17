The Special Investigations Unit has concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a Windsor Police Service officer in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man in June of 2016.

The incident started when a fire broke out around 4am on June 21st, 2016 at a home in the 1000 block of Ford Boulevard.

Windsor Police officers arrived first at the scene and there was a brief interaction with a man who was inside the burning home.

Fire crews arrived and worked for over an hour to put the fire out.

One person was rescued from the second floor and taken to hospital. The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later at hospital.

Three police officers were also sent to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Special Investigations Unit was then called in because police were involved.

SIU director Tony Loparco said “Prior to police arriving at the man’s residence, the man had set a fire in his home. The Director found that police officers risked their safety – despite the hazards – in an attempt to save the man’s life”.