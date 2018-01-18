Two people have been arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Police say that around 9:30pm on Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 officers were engaged in an investigation in the area of the 1900 block of Division Road. They observed a male party wanted on outstanding warrants exit a stolen vehicle and enter a business. The female occupant remained in the vehicle.

Patrol officers converged in the area to assist and the female was placed under arrest without incident. Officers entered the business, located the male and placed him under arrest.

Investigators were also able to identify him as a suspect from an incident on December 26th, 2017 where he allegedly stole a purse and made purchases using the stolen bank cards.

Officers also recovered a backpack containing other property which is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dakota Poisson, a 26-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, theft under, fraud under, use credit card obtained by offence, unauthorized use of credit card data, and escape lawful custody.

Ryann Cosgrove, a 22-year-old female from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.