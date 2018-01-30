Parks Canada in southwestern Ontario student recruitment campaign is now underway offering numerous positions at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden, as well as Fort George and HMSC Haida national historic sites.

Parks Canada is looking for students with a wide range of interests and skills to fill a variety of positions including janitorial and grounds, heritage and park communicator, public relations and communications, and visitor experience musician/animators positions.

The jobs are open to both bilingual and English-speaking students who are currently enrolled in high school or postsecondary programs.

You can find more information on their website here. The last day to apply is February 5th.