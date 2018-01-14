It’s the end of an era for one of Canada’s oldest retailers.

Sears closed the last of its many stores across Canada on Sunday, including Windsor’s main store at Devonshire Mall.

Hundreds of retired and former employees gathered for a final walk through ahead of the store’s 6pm closing time.

For many, it was a chance to catch up with past co-workers and remember all of the years of serving customers from the store’s opening day in 1970 and onward.

Shoppers took in a few final bargains as merchandise levels dwindled by the day’s end.

The liquidator will still however be selling the last remaining furniture and fixtures for the next few days through Sears’ back entrance, but with regular merchandise now gone, signs on the doors say the store is no longer open to shoppers.