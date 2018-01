The 2018 Princess Ball took place Saturday at the Ciociaro Club. Kids and parents were able to live as royalty for a day, sporting their best attire while enjoying the event and the great company. Attendees were also able to enjoy silent auctions, getting their hair done, lunch, dessert, and many other fun activities.

The popular event is in support of Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Learn more about the event at their Facebook page here.