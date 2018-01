Moggy’s Mission has brought the first “Cat Cafe” to the Windsor area for a limited weekend event.

Patrons can enjoy a bottomless cup of coffee or tea, baked goods and the company of rescue kitties for $10. Live music and games are also available.

The event runs for one more day, January the 27th (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm at 13161 Tecumseh Road East.

Learn more about the event and how to make reservations on their Facebook page here.