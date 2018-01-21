The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation hosted the Europro Vertical Climb at One Riverside Drive West once again. Attendees walk or run the stairs from top to bottom as individuals or as teams, challenging each other but also themselves.

Walking the stairs for 7 cycles would equivalent of walking up the CN tower.

The Climb is in support of the Neurosciences Program at Windsor Regional Hospital, which assists patients in giving care for complex spine injuries for trauma, cancer, and degenerative diseases.