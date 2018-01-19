Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect in regards to a stabbing investigation.

Police say that just after midnight on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 they were called to a business in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Lauzon Road for a stabbing.

Investigation revealed that an argument ensued inside the local establishment involving four males, in their twenties, and the victim.

The dispute moved into the parking lot where the victim was allegedly stabbed by the male depicted in the photo wearing the black t-shirt and necklace.

He was also assaulted by another suspect and the four males then left in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.