Last updated: Monday January 22nd, 9:23pm

Windsor Police are looking to identify the suspects shown here.

Police say that around 7am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 the two suspects entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street.

The suspects were wearing masks and approached the employee at the front counter. They both brandished a knife while demanding cash and property. The suspects left the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. They were last seen running northbound towards Sandwich Street.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.