Windsor Police are looking to identify a break-in suspect.

They say it happened Friday, January 12th, 2018 in the 2500 block of Norcrest Avenue.

Police say that the complainant came home to find the front door wide open, the rear patio smashed, and a quantity of jewellery missing. Police investigation found the alleged suspect on video surveillance approaching the complainant’s house at approximately 8pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.