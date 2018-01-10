OPP are looking for witnesses after a crash on Highway 3.

Police say it happened around 10:20pm on January 8th, 2018 at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cabana Road.

They say that the suspect vehicle reportedly failed to stop at a stop light, causing a northbound Highway 3 vehicle to swerve off the road knocking down a hydro pole.

A black sedan or hatchback was last observed leaving the collision scene eastbound on Cabana Road. Minor injuries were reported by the driver of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tecumseh OPP at 519-735-2424.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.