In light of a recent fatal snowmobile collision and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that seriously injured another person the Ontario Provincial Police is issuing a warning to would-be enthusiasts, taking advantage of the increased snow accumulations, to use extreme caution.

Police say that owners and operators of snowmobiles and ATV’s need to understand that these vehicles are very powerful, capable of reaching high speeds and are extremely dangerous in the hands of an inexperienced, careless, or impaired operator. Every year countless numbers of riders are injured or killed because of a preventable bad driving behavior.

They offer these safety tips: