OPP continue to investigate the reports of missing dogs from the Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor area.

In a statement, OPP say that they have been working in conjunction with the Windsor Essex Humane Society to “separate the facts from speculation that social media has been reporting.”

“All incidents that have been reported to the OPP have been investigated and at this time there is no evidence to support any theft or wrongdoing,” said OPP Constable Jim Root.

As of today, OPP say they have one incident consisting of two dogs from the same residence that are confirmed missing, but at this time is not deemed suspicious.

Police also say that the report of a suspicious white vehicle on January 29th, 2018 on Concession 9 and also on Gesto Road in Essex has been identified by OPP and confirmed to be unrelated as this vehicle was proven to be a commercial service vehicle working in the area.