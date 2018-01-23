OPP along with EMS, the Lakeshore Fire Department, and a United States Coast Guard Helicopter conducted a search on Lake St. Clair in Lakeshore Tuesday evening.

According to the OPP, earlier Tuesday they had received a report of a dog observed on an ice flow near the foot of East Puce Road, but due to unsafe lake conditions, the dog was not located.

Later Tuesday evening, a resident reported observing with binoculars what appeared to be a person standing on the ice, but due to the time of day and distance from shore, this could not be confirmed.

The United States Coast Guard helicopter searched the area for approximately 90 minutes with negative results.

At this time, police say that there have been no reports of missing or overdue persons in the area.