A second open house is planned for Tuesday on the development of the Leamington Uptown Master Plan.

The Master Plan will enable Leamington to develop attractive streetscaping and efficient choices for pedestrians, bicycles and transit in concert with automobiles and convenient and accessible parking.

“Council and Administration are seeking a fresh new look for the uptown core. This Master Plan will be used as a tool to guide and implement changes moving forward,” said Mayor John Paterson.

A second Public Information Centre is set to take place on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm at the Leamington Arts Centre.

The consulting team will assemble all the feedback received, finalize alternatives and present Council will with a final Master Plan in March.