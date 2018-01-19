The OLG has issued a third-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $2,288,389 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“OLG’s host fees provide municipalities with important funds to enable investments in their communities,” said Charles Sousa, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “People all across Ontario benefit from OLG revenues that support broader public services including health care and education.”

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $46.3 million in non-tax gaming revenue.